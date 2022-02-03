20 arrested after months-long investigation into drone drops at SC prison

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) on Thursday announced that 20 people have been arrested following a months-long investigation into drone drops at the Lee Correctional Institution.

The investigation, conducted in partnership with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, began after due to people launching “frequent nighttime assaults on the Bishopville prison” in which they would fly drones over the prison yard and drop drugs below.

SCDC said that over 100 pounds of contraband have been confiscated over the course of the investigation, which has lasted eight months.

Recent seizures include:

• About 100 pounds of tobacco

• About 13 pounds of marijuana

• About 843 grams of methamphetamines

• About 114 grams of crack cocaine

• About 49 grams of cocaine

• 25 cellphones

• Two knives

• Three guns

• 12 drones

• $6,393 in cash

•MISC items including charging cords, lighters, bottles of liquor, candy and clothing

In the woods around the prison, “officers found three abandoned drones containing about five pounds of tobacco and 100 grams of meth in the woods near the prison fences.”