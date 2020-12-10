20 pounds of meth seized during Spartanburg Co. traffic stop

Craig Williams (left) and Elizabeth Long (From: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office)

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Two people have been charged after Spartanburg County deputies said they found more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine in their car.

The narcotics unit with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said they determined that a large amount of methamphetamine was being brought into the county and surveillance was set up along Interstate 85 Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop for an improper lane change on Highway 101 around 5:30pm Tuesday.

Methamphetamine seized during traffic stop in Spartanburg County, December 8, 2020 (From: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office)

During a search of the vehicle, investigators said they 20.6 pounds of methamphetamine and $3,500.

The sheriff’s office said the street value of the methamphetamine is over $930,000.

The driver, 43-year-old Craig Marlon Williams of Campobello, and passenger, 33-year-old Elizabeth Jane Long of Campobello, were both arrested and charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine Over 400 Grams.

Williams and Long were booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Deputies said their investigation is still active and that more arrests could be made.