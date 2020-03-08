20-year-old charged with murder in shooting of South Carolina brothers: HCPD

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police have charged one person in connection with the shooting that left a pair of brothers from Longs dead, the department says.

Tiyen Shabaz Stockdale, 20, of Longs, faces two counts of murder and one of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Horry County police say Stockdale fatally shot Tavon Livingston, 26, and Shamon Livingston, 25. Officers responded to the area of Highway 90 and Melissa Lane around 2:45 a.m. Saturday in reference to this shooting.

That’s where officers say they found the two brothers dead.

A third person was also reported injured. Highway 90 was closed for several hours while detectives investigated the scene.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and that additional charges are possible.

Anyone with further information pertaining to the case is asked to call Horry County Police Department tipline at 843-915-8477.

Stockdale is set to have a bond hearing Monday at 9 a.m., according to public index.