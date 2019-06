CLEMSON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Clemson student has died after falling from a rooftop early Sunday morning.

20-year-old Thomas Heard Few of Greenville was pronounced dead after he was transported to a Greenville hospital.

Clemson Police were called to the scene around 12:45 AM where they found Few lying on the ground.

Investigators are looking into the possibility of alcohol being involved.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.

The university has been notified of the student’s death.