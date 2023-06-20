HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 20-year-old man was shot and killed Monday night while sitting in his vehicle on Glenforest Road in Carolina Forest, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

David Roldan-Dimas of York County, South Carolina, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said. It happened in the 1000 block of Glenforest Road, Horry County police said in a Facebook post.

According to a police report, officers were called to the area at about 9:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found the victim unresponsive with a gunshot wound inside a black Chevrolet Camaro that had hit a parked Nissan SUV.

Officers removed the person from the car and began CPR, but they did not survive, the report said.

A Nissan SUV apparently involved in the incident was seen Tuesday morning in a parking lot of a nearby Planet Fitness.

No additional information was immediately available.