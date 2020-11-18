2020 State of Lung Cancer report out to breakdown statistics

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 2020 State of Lung Cancer is officially out.

South Carolina is #36, among all states, for the number of new lung cancer cases in a state for the year.

Among Black Americans, that number is about 60% in the state. Black Americans are 16% less likely to be diagnosed early and 19% less likely to receive surgical treatment.

Latinos are 39% less likely to receive treatment at all.

“Part of what we have to do as a society and as a Lung Association, is to try to even out these health inequity. Make sure that access to care is equal across the board,” said Dr. Albert Rizzo, Chief Medical Officer of American Lung Association.

The American Lung Association recommends screenings for those between 55 and 80, those with a history of smoking 30 packs a year, and anyone who still smokes or quit within the past 15 years.