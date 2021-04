2021 Carolina Country Music Fest schedule released

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The schedule for the 2021 Carolina Country Music Fest (CCMF) was released Tuesday.

CCMF will be held from June 10-13 in Myrtle Beach after being cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The full schedule was released in the official CCMF app.

Thursday

Time Artist Stage 6:00 — 6:30 p.m. Larry Fleet Coors Light Main Stage 7:30 — 8:00 p.m. Teddy Robb Coors Light Main Stage 8:30 — 9:30 p.m. Jordan Davis Coors Light Main Stage 10:00 — 11:30 p.m. Jake Owen Coors Light Main Stage

Friday

Time Artist Stage 1:30 — 2:00 p.m. TBA Crown Royal Stage 2:00 — 2:30 p.m. Whits End Coors Light Main Stage 2:30 — 3:00 p.m. Kolby Oakley Crown Royal Stage 3:00 — 3:30 p.m. Warrick McZeke Coors Light Main Stage 3:30 — 4:00 p.m. TBA Crown Royal Stage 4:00 — 4:30 p.m. TBA Coors Light Main Stage 4:30 — 5:30 p.m. Laine Hardy Crown Royal Stage 5:30 — 6:30 p.m. TBA Coors Light Main Stage 7:00 — 8:00 p.m. Mitchell Tenpenny Coors Light Main Stage 8:30 — 9:30 p.m. Ashley McBryde Coors Light Main Stage 10:00 — 11:30 p.m. Eric Church Coors Light Main Stage

Saturday

Time Artist Stage 1:30 — 2:00 p.m. TBA Crown Royal Stage 2:00 — 2:30 p.m. Diamonds & Whiskey Coors Light Main Stage 2:30 — 3:00 p.m. TBA Crown Royal Stage 3:00 — 3:30 p.m. Kevin MAC Coors Light Main Stage 3:30 — 4:00 p.m. Ashland Craft Crown Royal Stage 4:00 — 4:30 p.m. Jukebox Rehab Coors Light Main Stage 4:30 — 5:30 p.m. Jon Langston Crown Royal Stage 5:30 — 6:30 p.m. Lindsay Ell Coors Light Main Stage 7:00 — 8:00 p.m. Joe Nichols Coors Light Main Stage 8:30 — 9:30 p.m. Kelsea Ballerini Coors Light Main Stage 10:00 — 11:30 p.m. Darius Rucker Coors Light Main Stage

Sunday

Time Artist Stage 1:30 — 2:00 p.m. TBA Crown Royal Stage 2:00 — 2:30 p.m. TBA Coors Light Main Stage 2:30 — 3:00 p.m. TBA Crown Royal Stage 3:00 — 3:30 p.m. Leo Brooks Coors Light Main Stage 3:30 — 4:00 p.m. Chris Bandi Crown Royal Stage 4:00 — 4:30 p.m. Niko Moon Coors Light Main Stage 4:30 — 5:30 p.m. Travis Denning Crown Royal Stage 5:30 — 6:30 p.m. Matt Stell Coors Light Main Stage 7:00 — 8:00 p.m. Parmalee Coors Light Main Stage 8:00 — 8:30 p.m. Davisson Brothers Crown Royal Stage 8:30 — 9:30 p.m. Michael Ray Coors Light Main Stage 10:00 — 11:30 p.m. Luke Combs Coors Light Main Stage

For more information and tickets, visit the Carolina Country Music Fest website.