COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Seven mothers have given up their babies in South Carolina so far in 2022, more than any year since the state passed its safe haven law more than two decades ago.

The babies were all given up at hospitals, according to data from the Department of Social Services obtained by The State newspaper.

Daniel’s Law allows babies younger than two months to be turned over to the state at safe places like hospitals, fire stations, police departments or churches if someone is there.

Before 2022, the most babies given up in a year were six in 2016 and 2019.

Four babies have been adopted, while the last three are currently in the Family Court system, DSS spokesperson Danielle Jones said.

The agency isn’t guessing why 2022 has been the busiest year for Daniel’s Law.

The babies turned over to the state have been twins in Anderson County, a boy in Greenville County, a girl in Spartanburg County, a boy in Dorchester County, a boy in Greenwood County and a girl in Lexington County.

The General Assembly passed Daniel’s Law in 2001 after a newborn boy was found abandoned at an old dump in Allendale County, alive but covered in fire ant bites, by a mother who never told her parents she was pregnant or went to the doctor and gave birth in her bathroom.