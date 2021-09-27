21-year-old Florida woman found dead on South Carolina trip

Authorities in South Carolina continued their investigation Monday into the death of a 21-year Florida college student whose body was found 10 miles from her torched car.

Florence County authorities say Sheridan Wahl’s body was found Sept. 21 behind a fire department training tower at the Hannah-Salem-Friendfield Fire Department in Pamplico.

Her mother said the University of South Florida student had traveled to Myrtle Beach to visit her father.

Wahl’s mother reported her missing Sept. 19, the same day her burned car was found 55 miles from Myrtle Beach.

Two days later, Wahl’s body was located. State police have taken over the investigation.