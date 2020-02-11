21-year-old USC baseball player diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A baseball player for the University of South Carolina has been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Gamecock Baseball made the announcement Monday on Twitter.

“Gamecock Nation, one of our own, Justin Row, needs your thoughts and prayers as he battles Hodgkin’s Lymphoma,” the team said. “Justin is a #Gamecock, which means he’s a fighter. He’s upbeat and strong. Let him know you’re behind him, supporting his battle for a full recovery.”

Row, 21, is a senior at the University of South Carolina and is from La Verne California.

“Justin Row is a winner and will beat this as well,” said coach Mark Kingston on Twitter.