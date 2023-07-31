ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said that a 22-month-old child died on Sunday after being trapped underneath a dresser.

Anderson County EMS, Medshore EMS, and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the incident along Burberry Drive in Williamston, South Carolina this afternoon for a child in cardiac arrest.

According to the coroner, the child was trying to climb the dresser when it fell on top of her, the child was injured from the incident. The coroner said that the child was found by family members under a dresser drawer that had overturned on the child.

EMS personnel arrived on the scene and provided emergency medical care and transported the child to Prisma Health Trauma Services. The coroner said that the child was pronounced dead at the hospital at 12:22 p.m.

The Anderson County Child Death Investigation Task Force was alerted and responded to the

hospital and the home to initiate the investigation.

The coroner identified the 22-month-old child as Jalaya Bryant, of Calhoun Falls, South Carolina.

The investigation indicates the child died due to asphyxiation and there appears to be no indication of foul play.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Anderson County Child Death Investigation Task Force, which is comprised of representatives of the Anderson County Office of the Coroner, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the South Carolina Department of Social Services, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Special Victims Unit.