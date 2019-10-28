25 Years: Organization continues push to help families of missing people

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – More than 600,000 people are reported missing every year across the county.

The Community United Effort Center for Missing Persons helps look for those who are missing.

On Sunday, the center marked its 25th anniversary by raising awareness for people still missing in South Carolina.

“It’s important to continue the awareness campaigns, getting these faces back out there, letting people know when they dropped from the media that they haven’t been found, they just dropped. And so, we try to get their cases back out there and remind people they’re still missing. These families still need to resolve, and we still need help finding them,” said Monica Caison, founder of CUE Center for Missing Persons.

That includes families like Crystal Soles’ family.

She disappeared from Andrews on January 24th, 2005. Her mother says she called her father to pick her up, but he was too sick and that’s the last time they heard from Crystal.

“It’s been a long 15 years and we miss her so much,” her mom said. “If anybody knows anything, please come forward and help us bring Crystal home.”

The CUE Center wants you to tell law enforcement about anything you may know about a missing person, even if it seems small to you.

That information could be the one thing investigators need to find a missing person.