250 told to evacuate homes following hazmat fire in Williamsburg County

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – 250 people were told to evacuate their homes Thursday night after a nearby building with pesticides inside caught fire.

The initial call came in for a fire in the woods, but when fire crews arrived, they saw three buildings burning off Bloody Bucket Road in Greeleyville on Halloween night.

After learning about pesticides inside one of those buildings, Williamsburg County Fire contact the Department of Health and Environmental Control to make sure firefighters could safely battle the flames.

The immediate area became a hazmat scene and homes within a one-mile radius were told to evacuate.

“They (The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office) called everyone that was in the affected area on cell phones as well to alert them to an evacuation notice,” explained Capt. William Horton with the Williamsburg County Fire Dept.

As of now, crews do not know what caused the fire – it remains under investigation.

The fire was out by 1:00 a.m. and residents were allowed to return home.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported. Several agencies provided mutual aid.