SMYRNA, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Over 27 pounds of weed and edibles, disguised as popular candy, were seized in York County on Nov. 10, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Mark Dillion Walker, 21, is charged with trafficking marijuana, possession with intent to distribute, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Deputies say they responded to a residence on Old Wallace Road near Canaan Church Road in Smyrna to assist the DSS with an investigation for possible drugs and weapons in a home around multiple children.

After a search warrant was obtained, officials found more than 13 pounds of marijuana and 14 pounds of THC gummies.

The candy was disguised with names like:

Starbuds

Stoner Patch

Trrili Gummy Worms

Skittlez

Cannaburst Sours

Other THC-infused candies were packaged to look like other popular candies.

“These so-called candies are packaged to look almost identical to gummies that are sold as candies in the store, but they are loaded with THC,” said Sheriff Kevin Tolson. “Thankfully, our Deputies were able to get these fake candies seized before they got into the hands of children or shared with other kids.”

The three children in the home were taken into emergency protective custody and placed with DSS care.