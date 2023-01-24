CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — January is National Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, and new research is shedding light on what medical breakthrough has made the disease far less deadly in the last decade.

According to a recent report from the American Cancer Society, women ages 20 to 24 who were the first to receive the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine showed a 65% reduction in cervical cancer incidence rates from 2012 through 2019.

In addition to a 33% decline in cancer mortality, the 2023 Cancer Facts & Figures Report shows cervical cancer rates dropped 65% from 2012-19 for women 20-24. But the report also highlights an alarming rise in prostate cancer, after 2 decades of decline. https://t.co/paV0TW9yhj pic.twitter.com/B0odToAd4z — American Cancer Society (@AmericanCancer) January 12, 2023

“I had cervical cancer the size of a golf ball,” said Cherlya Thompson, cervical cancer survivor and leader of the Goose Creek chapter of the National Cervical Cancer Coalition.

Thompson said at the time she was diagnosed, she didn’t understand the cancer was so preventable.

“I had a miscarriage. And at that time, the doctor mentioned to me the acronym HPV. And I actually ignored it,” she said.

Since then, Thompson has dedicated the last 10 years to raising awareness for cervical cancer prevention. Breaking the stigma surrounding HPV is an important step, she said.

“When people have breast cancer and they die, they say, ‘oh, she died of breast cancer.’ When people have cervical cancer, and they die, they don’t say ‘she died of cervical cancer,'” Thompson said.

Thompson poses with members of the National Cervical Cancer Coalition’s Goose Creek chapter.

A Summerville resident and mother to four daughters, Thompson was treated with chemotherapy and radiation at the Medical University of South Carolina’s Hollings Cancer Center in 2006.

Now, doctors at that same center are spreading the word about about cervical cancer prevention, too.

“The message needs to be very clear and loud that it’s one vaccine that prevents six cancers,” said Dr. Ashish Deshmukh, co-leader of the Hollings Cancer Center Cancer Control Research Program, cancer epidemiologist, health services researcher and associate professor of public health sciences at MUSC.

Cervical cancer is unique in that it can be prevented through vaccination and screening, Dr. Deshmukh said.

“We have opportunities to prevent the infection that can cause cervical cancer, and detect cervical cancer at its very early stage — precancerous stage — and prevent it,” he said.

The American Cancer society recommends boys and girls get the HPV vaccine between ages nine and 12. Anyone not vaccinated before the age of 26 should get the shot as soon as possible.

For more information on HPV vaccine guidance and cervical cancer prevention, click here.

“Thinking about the vaccine, and it’s ability to eradicate nearly 40,000 cancer cases nationally each year — that’s just groundbreaking to me,” Dr. Deshmukh said.

Dr. Deshmukh encouraged anyone who does not have access to cervical cancer screening to utilize MUSC’s mobile health unit. Click here for more information.