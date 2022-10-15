HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people from Longs were arrested Thursday and charged with human trafficking, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Kwame Lawan Vereen, 33, and Lashon Alvin Ladson, 37, were arrested and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and trafficking in persons, victim under 18.

Brittany Marquita Rutledge Jackson, 24, was arrested and charged with trafficking in persons, victim under 18.

Vereen and Ladson are accused of engaging in “sexual battery of a victim while being human trafficked” between Sept. 13 and Sept. 15 at the Comfort Suites Hotel on Frontage Road in Myrtle Beach, according to SLED.

All three suspects are accused of trafficking the victim “knowing that the victim would be subjected to, or for the purposes of, sex trafficking, forced labor or services, for the purposes of performing commercial sexual acts for compensation,” according to SLED.

All three suspects allegedly knew the victim was under the age of 18, according to SLED.

SLED believes more victims could be involved and any victims are asked to contact the SLED Human Trafficking Unit at 803-869-5591. Those who suspect human trafficking are asked to call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text “BeFree” to 233722.