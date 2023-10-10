SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three people are accused of running an illegal gambling operation out of a Spartanburg County home.

59-year-old Zina Elane Phillips, 38-year-old Leonard Lewis Steen, Jr., and 74-year-old James Edward Bell have each been charged with keeping a gaming house, and nine counts of unlawful possession/operation of a slot, video, vending machine, or gambling device.

According to warrants, the three allowed people to gamble at a home on Casey Creek Road.

The warrants also stated that they had nine Pot O Gold gaming machines at the home.

The three were arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and were booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.