ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three people are accused of trafficking drugs in Anderson County.
According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant in the Hall Street area.
Once deputies arrived at the house, they found 48 grams of crack cocaine, 12 grams of fentanyl, 3 hand grenades and 6 firearms with lots of magazines and ammunition.
Deputies arrested and charged three people with the following:
- Edward Tucker, Jr. was arrested and charged with trafficking in meth, trafficking in heroin, possession of a weapon during violent crime and distribution of a controlled substance near a school.
- Shonquareus Cowans was arrested and charged trafficking in meth, trafficking in heroin, possession of a weapon during violent crime and distribution of a controlled substance near a school.
- Jac’tavis Cowan was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon during violent crime, trafficking in meth, trafficking in heroin and distribution of a controlled substance near a school.