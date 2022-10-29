SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three men were arrested in reference to a fatal shooting at a local bar in Spartanburg County.

We previously reported that on October 16th, a shooting happened near Twerkerz Southside Bar and Grill on South Church Street.

29-year-old Georgio Shavonte Littlejohn, of Greenville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On October 18th, deputies requested help from the public to identify 27-year-old Nafis Agin Holt, of Mauldin, who was captured on surveillance at Twerkerz.

Holt was taken into custody by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office on October 25th, deputies said.

Deputies learned, during their investigation, two other individuals were involved in the murder of Littlejohn.

23-year-old Reginald Jarmel Henderson, of Greenville, and 25-year-old Tinaszia Tykel Taylor, of Greenville, were taken into custody on October 26.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force, Greenville Police Department and Greenville County Sheriff’s Office assisted with both arrests.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office charged all three men with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Deputies said Henderson and Taylor appeared before a judge Thursday where their bonds were deferred to a circuit court judge.

Holt is currently at the Greenville County Detention Center on pending charges awaiting to be transferred to Spartanburg County.