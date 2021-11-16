3 arrested in string of North Carolina barn fires

Several fires were under investigation in Buncombe Co. (WSPA)

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Three people have been arrested in connection to a string of barn fires in Buncombe County.

We previously reported officials were investigating five separate barn fires as possible arson incidents earlier this month.

Three people have been arrested, according to Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

20-year-old Anthony Dwayne Boyd, 21-year-old Blake Cameron Williams and 26-year-old Ashley Debra Neal have been charged with setting barns on fire in the Leicester and Sandy Mush areas, which took place on Nov. 3.

All three individuals are from the Leicester area of Buncombe County, deputies said. These arrests were made Tuesday morning by the Major Case Unit at the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

Each individual faces the following charges:

Five counts of Burning Personal Property

Five counts of Burning Certain Buildings

Five counts of Felony Conspiracy

All three remain in custody at the Buncombe County Detention Facility with a bond of $150,055.

“I hope our community members will now have some sense of safety restored despite their losses. Thank you to the numerous Detectives at the Sheriff’s Office that have worked tirelessly on this investigation over the past two weeks to uncover who set these fires and charge them. Thank you to our SCET Deputies for locating these suspects,” Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller said.