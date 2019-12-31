3 Clemson frats placed on probation for hazing, misconduct

(AP) – A report says three fraternities at Clemson University have been disciplined for violating the university’s code of conduct.

Delta Chi, Phi Delta Theta and Chi Phi were investigated following accusations of harsh new member processes and placed on probation.

Delta Chi is on probation until Dec. 2021 for forcing new members into personal servitude.

Chi Phi and Phi Delta Theta are on probation until May 2020.

Chi Phi forced members to drink alcohol and Phi Delta Theta withheld information during an investigation.

A Clemson representative says all three fraternities were placed under sanctions they must adhere to.

The fraternities didn’t immediately respond to comment requests.