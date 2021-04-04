3 detained, deputy injured after chase ends in crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three subjects are detained and a deputy sustained minor injuries after a chase ended in a crash Saturday night.

Ay about 10:18 p.m., deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle and a chase began, according to the sheriff’s office.

During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle struck a sheriff’s office vehicle on Farrs Bridge Road near White Horse Road.  The pursuit then continued and deputies had to forcibly stop the suspect vehicle at Blackberry Valley Road near Colburn Road. 

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy involved in the crash sustained minor injuries.  

Deputies have three subjects detained at this time, and highway patrol is investigating.

