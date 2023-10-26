CHARLESTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Three men from the Pee Dee are facing multiple federal charges for an alleged scheme to defraud Lowe’s Home Improvement stores across South Carolina, court documents show.

Donovan Young of Hartsville, Aaron Young of Florence and James Hoffman of McBee were indicted on Oct. 10 by a grand jury in U.S. District Court in Charleston on charges of conspiracy, wire fraud and access device fraud. They are all pleading not guilty.

The indictment alleges that the three men were involved in a scheme to steal merchandise from the Lowe’s stores and then return it for store credit in the form of merchandise cards. The cards were then used to buy merchandise at the Lowe’s stores.

The indictment also alleges that they were able to obtain the merchandise cards by providing Lowe’s employees with fake driver’s licenses or other government IDs.

The indictment outlined at least four instances in October 2021 in which Lowe’s merchandise cards issued to the men were used to make purchases totaling hundreds of dollars.

The indictment also alleges that other “known and unknown co-conspirators” were involved in the scheme.