3 former Orangeburg County deputies sentenced for their roles in narcotics conspiracies, visa fraud

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Three former deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in narcotics conspiracies and visa fraud.

According to Acting United States Attorney for the District of South Carolina, M. Rhett DeHart, the three individuals received multi-year sentences in federal prison for using their positions as law enforcement officers to conspire with who they believed to be members of a Mexican drug cartel.

Among those sentenced include Carolyn Colter Franklin, 64; Allan Hunter, 52; and Nathaniel Miller Shazier, III, 29 – all three are from Orangeburg County.

Franklin and Hunter were also sentenced on federal charges of conspiring to obtain fraudulent U-visas for non-immigrants in exchange for bribes.

“These sentences highlight that no one is above the law,” said Acting U.S. Attorney DeHart. “Anyone brazen enough to conspire with cartels to commit crimes, especially those placed in public trust, will be met with the full force of the federal government.”

According to DeHart’s office, evidence that was presented in court revealed that during an undercover operation conducted by the FBI between December 2018 and March 2019, Franklin, Hunter, and Shazier agreed to help protect trucks containing what they believed were drug proceeds derived from narcotics distribution by members of a Mexican drug cartel drug ring.

The members were undercover FBI agents.

All three of the former deputies agreed to help protect trucks containing kilogram quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine in the future.

Evidence also revealed that between February 2018 and March 2019, in exchange for bribes, Franklin and Hunter created fraudulent documents for non-immigrants.

Specifically, DeHart’s office says the documents were designed to help the immigrants achieve U non-immigrant status, which, by statute, is reserved for victims of certain crimes who have suffered mental or physical abuse and are helpful to law enforcement in the investigation or prosecution of criminal activity.

Franklin was sentenced to 61 months in federal prison, Hunter to 63 months in federal prison, and Shazier to 46 months in federal prison. Each defendant’s sentence will be followed by 36 months of supervised release.