NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people jumped from a balcony Wednesday to escape a fire in North Myrtle Beach, according to a city spokesperson.

Two of the people were severely burned on their lower body and feet, and the third broke a bone, according to authorities.

A dog alerted people that there was a fire and may have escaped. However, officials do not know if it survived, and the dog has not been found.

The fire, which happened Wednesday morning in the area of Duffy Street and 28th Avenue North, damaged at least three homes.

A possible cause of the fire has not been announced.