ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 19-year-old was arrested on marijuana charges after a vehicle pursuit Thursday in Orangeburg County.

According to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle without a license plate on Edisto Drive at 1:30 p.m.

After a short pursuit, the vehicle came to a stop near Cannon Bridge Road.

OCSO searched the car and located a red bag containing three pounds of marijuana.

Photo: Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Photo: Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Daiquan Cobbs-Gilford (19) of Orangeburg has been charged with ‘possession with intent to distribute marijuana’, ‘failure to stop for a blue light’, and ‘no license plate light.’

“That’s three pounds that’s off the street tonight that our children won’t be subjected to,” OCSO Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “That’s always a plus for the community.”