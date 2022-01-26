3 shot dead on St. Helena Island Wednesday morning, Beaufort deputies say

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Three people were shot dead Wednesday morning on St. Helana Island, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

BCSO says deputies responded to a report of gunshot victims on Eddings Point Road around 11:30 a.m. Two shooting victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while another was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital where they later died.

Authorities believe the subject responsible for the shooting was located at the scene. BCSO says there does not appear to be a public safety threat.

The road between the 200 and 400 blocks of Eddings Point was temporarily shut down.

No further details were released.

This story is developing. Continue to check this page for the latest updates.