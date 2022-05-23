NEWBERRY, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say three people have been shot and killed in a South Carolina neighborhood not far from where a teen was shot and killed about 15 hours earlier.

Newberry Police say officers found the three people killed after a 911 call about gunfire around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators were still gathering information and say they could not release any additional details on the deaths.

The killings happened not far from where a 16-year-old was shot and killed early Sunday morning, Police said they have not determined if the shootings were related.