3% state employee raise; no vaccine lottery in SC budget… yet

FILE – This Jan. 17, 2021, file photo shows the South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina’s Legislature is ending its regular session on Thursday, April 13, 2021, ceremonially wrapping up its duties but expecting at least several returns later in the year to handle more work, including how to spend federal funding related to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The state spending plan heading to the South Carolina House floor next week offers state employees a 3% raise and teachers a $1,000 bump in pay.

The House Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday approved a nearly $11 billion state budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1.

The spending plan includes money the state didn’t spend this budget year because lawmakers feared a more serious economic downturn in the COVID-19 pandemic.

One issue the committee decided should be taken up next week by the whole House is a proposal to offer a $1 million lottery prize to people who get a COVID-19 vaccine.

