3 teens arrested for robbery, assault of 82-year-old woman in South Carolina

South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Three teens are in custody and one is still on the run after an armed robbery of an 82-year-old woman in South Carolina’s Richland County.

WIS-TV reports Sheriff Leon Lott says it happened Monday.

Authorities say the woman was approached by four young men wearing masks who offered to carry her items and she declined.

Officials say one of the juveniles then hit her with a gun, pointed it at her and demanded her car keys. They all then fled in her vehicle.

Three of the 14-year-olds were caught after they crashed into a concrete barrier.

They face charges of armed robbery, grand larceny and use of a weapon during a violent crime.

