LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A child drowned Friday in Laurens County.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office said they responded to Laurens County ER in reference to a possible child drowning in Mountville.

The coroner said they arrived at a home on Edgins Circle where EMS took the child to the hospital where he later died.

The coroner’s office identified the child as 3-year-old Lucas David Love of Anderson.

This is the first possible drowning of this year for the office according to the coroner.