HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Thirty gang members with ties to a Mexican drug cartel have been sentenced, according to an announcement Monday afternoon by the South Carolina District Attorney’s Office.

The sentencing comes after all 30 pleaded guilty in federal court.

The group was arrested based on a federal wiretap investigation into narcotics and violence, according to the announcement.

Evidence presented in court showed that the Cedar Branch drug trafficking group was an “interstate conspiracy” that dealt in heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine and firearms, according to the announcement. The arrests came about 20 months ago.

Collectively, the 30 faced 72 charges. The longest sentence was 180 months in federal prison. Six received sentences that were less than a year.

The group, which also has ties to North Carolina, is involved with the Jalisco New Generation Cartel in Mexico.

“The organization was identified by local law enforcement as a priority target in connection with violent crime and overdoses in the area,” the announcement reads.

The following were sentenced: