32 arrested, 6 wanted in ‘Operation Crystal Clear’ drug dealer round-up in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office’s Community Action Team (C.A.T.) and Narcotics officers arrested 32 people and are searching for six others in their “Operation Crystal Clear” drug dealer round-up.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, the drug round-up targeting area drug dealers started early Tuesday morning and into early Wednesday morning.

Deputies, Homeland Security Investigations and Cherokee Detention Center officers assisted in the drug round-up.

In total, 38 suspects have been charged with various drug-related crimes, with 78 warrants being obtained.

Sheriff’s Office officials said 32 suspects have been arrested. Those individuals include:

Charles Edward Mullinax, of Gaffney, charged with distribution of marijuana Melissa Dawn Martin, of Gaffney, charged with two counts of distribution of methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine with half a mile of a school Kesley Rachelle Blanton, of Blacksburg, charged with two counts of distribution of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine Edward Gauge Nixon, of Blacksburg, charged with distribution of methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine within a half mile of a school Amanda Faye Lee, of Blacksburg, charged with distribution of methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine within a half mile of a school Ashlee Lynn Fort, of Chesnee, charged with distribution of methamphetamine Shelly Lynn Smith, of Blacksburg, charged with distribution of methamphetamine John Wayne Orr, of Blacksburg, charged with three counts of distribution of methamphetamine and two counts of distribution of methamphetamine within a half mile of a school Wylie Reginald Stradford, of Gaffney, charged with distribution of methamphetamine Iris Charleen Corry, of Gaffney, charged with distribution of schedule II oxycodone, distribution of schedule II oxycodone within a half mile of a school and possession of schedule II hydrocodone Christopher Scott Blackwell, of Gaffney, charged with distribution of methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine within a half mile of a school Tracy Lynn Hurst, of Gaffney, charged with distribution of methamphetamine Lisa Ann Schwendner, of Gaffney, charged with two counts of distribution of methamphetamine Aaron Corey Sprouse, of Blacksburg, charged with distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine within a half mile of a school, trafficking methamphetamine 100 grams or more, but less than 200 grams and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Steven Sentell Smith, of Gaffney, charged with two counts of distribution of methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine within a half mile of a school. Roger Dean Wylie, II, of Blacksburg, charged with distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine within a half mile of a school, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a weapon and violation of probation arrest warrant Shannon Nicole Butler, of Gaffney, charged with distribution of methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine within a half mile of a school. Joshua Shane Phillips, of Blacksburg, charged with distribution of methamphetamine Cameron Alan Eaton, of Blacksburg, charged with distribution of methamphetamine Jeremiah Wayne Johnson, of Blacksburg, charged with distribution of methamphetamine Alan Wilson Upchurch, of Gaffney, charged with two counts of distribution of methamphetamine and two counts of distribution of methamphetamine within a half mile of a school Kevin Michael Eaker, of Blacksburg, charged with three counts of distribution of methamphetamine and two counts of distribution of methamphetamine within a half mile of a school Brady Felmet McDaniel, of Blacksburg, charged with distribution of methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine within a half mile of a school Jason Matthew Ricks, Jr., of Blacksburg, charged with possession of methamphetamine Bradley James Smith, of Gaffney, charged with possession of methamphetamine Lance David Manley, of Blacksburg, of possession of methamphetamine Morgan Elizabeth Rollins, of Greer, charged with possession of methamphetamine Ross Ala Rittacco, of Blacksburg, charged with possession of methamphetamine Curtis James Helms, Lincolnton, N.C., charged with trafficking methamphetamine 10 grams or more, but less than 28 grams Tara Ann Tangaray Samanth Dorsett, of Gaffney, charged with trafficking methamphetamine 100 grams or more, but less than 200 grams and possession of a weapon during a violent crime Tasha Lee Howard, of Clover, charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a weapon and simple possession of marijuana. Christopher Wayne Thomas, of Blacksburg, charged with possession of metamphetamine

The six other individuals currently wanted and who have been entered into NCIC are:

Mykerrius Raheen Lumarquist Davidson, of Gaffney, charged with two counts of distribution of crack cocaine Gary Todd Norman, of Blacksburg, charged with distribution of methamphetamine James Noah Upchurch, of Gaffney, charged with distribution of methamphetamine Anthony Craig Scott, of Gaffney, charged with distribution of methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine within a half mile of a school Marcy Lynn Binns, of Blacksburg, charged with distribution of methamphetamine Robert Edward Lapoint, of Grover, N.C., charged with distribution of methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine within a half mile of a school

“The Cherokee County Community Action Team (C.A.T.) based out of the Narcotics Unit has been working on this operation over the past 120 days conducting undercover video buys all over Cherokee County. The undercover video buys greatly enhance the strength of each case as the video often provides irrefutable evidence that can be played in the courtroom for a judge and jury,” sheriff’s office officials said in the news release. “This group of drug dealers also fuels other crimes in our community such as larcenies and burglaries as the individuals seeking to purchase illegal drugs often commit other crimes to get money to support their addictions. When our officers remove these pushers from the streets, we generally see a decrease in other illegal activity.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the six wanted individuals or anyone needing to report any illegal activity is asked to call 1-888-CRIMESC, as well as email cattip@cherokeecountysheriff.net.