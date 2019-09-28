38 people indicted on charges related to 2018 prison contraband scheme

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – 38 people have been indicted on charges related to Operation Cash Cow, a prison contraband scheme exposed in 2018.

In November 2018, 17 people were indicted.

On September 27, 2019, 21 more names were added to the list, accused of using industries like the dairy farm and bread delivery service to bring contraband into the prisons.

Inmates and department of corrections staff have been charged in the scheme.

During a news conference, Attorney General Alan Wilson explained how the scheme worked.

“Contraband was usually in large duffle bags marked with color coded tapes, the inmates took the bags back to the dairy facilities and they would take the contraband and roll them up into small capsules called egg. which they then transported into the prisons inside of their body.” Attorney General Alan Wilson

Attorney General Wilson says alcohol, tobacco, drugs, and cell phones were the most common items smuggled in.