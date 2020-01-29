3rd person dies following Hartsville nightclub shooting

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A third person has died as a result of the shooting at a Hartsville nightclub on Sunday.

Garrett Bakhsh, 18, a student at Coker University from Maryland, died at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Darlington County Coroner J Todd Hardee.

Garrett was a member of the Lacrosse Team at Coker and a criminal justice major, according to the school’s website. The lacrosse team’s first game is scheduled for Sunday in Hartsville.

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Two people are in custody after a deadly shooting at a Hartsville nightclub killed three men and injured three others.

One of the suspects has been identified as Darius Dickey, 20, according to the Darlington County Magistrate’s Office. He has been charged with four counts of attempted murder and various weapons charges.

Dickey was denied bond during his court appearance on Monday. His next court date will be on May 6 at 9 a.m. at the Darlington County courthouse. The judge said Dickey was out on bond from previous charges.

Darius Dickey, 20, appears in court on Monday, January 27, 2020. He was denied bond on charges related to a deadly shooting at a Hartsville nightclub.

Two people killed in the shooting early Sunday morning at Mac’s Lounge on Camden Avenue have been identified as Dicaprio Collins, 21, and Bryan Robinson, 29. On Tuesday night, the coroner reported Garrett Bakhsh, 18, a student at Coker University from Maryland, also died.

The Hartsville Police Department is in the process of serving additional warrants on another suspect. That second suspect is in police custody, but has not yet been identified.

In addition to the four counts of attempted murder, Dickey’s other charges include: discharging a firearm at or into a structure enclosure, unlawful carry of a weapon, point and present a weapon, possession of weapon during violent crime, carrying firearm on premises where alcohol is served, and discharging firearm in city limits.