COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Nearly 17,000 South Carolina lottery players are a couple of hundred dollars richer Friday morning after a record payout in the Pick 3 game, lottery officials announced.

According to officials, 16,852 winning straight plays won with 3 – 3 – 3 in Thursday evening’s drawing. The total payout was more than $4.2 million.

The previous record payout was set on Mother’s Day in 2021 when triple fours were drawn.

The last time 3 – 3 – 3 was drawn was in October 2021.

