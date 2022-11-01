COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Four defendants have been charged in South Carolina for their roles in an alleged pandemic relief fraud scheme that involved individuals from three states, the U.S. Attorneys Office announced Tuesday.

The defendants are:

Jacob Liticker, a/k/a “Jay Stunna,” 25, from Houston, Texas;

Kehinde Mubarak Ladepo, 26, stationed at Shaw Air Force Base

Ganiyu Victor Ladepo, a/k/a “Victor,” 29, from Fayetteville, North Carolina

Maxwell Uzoma Okobi, a/k/a “Maxi,” 24, from North Carolina and currently deployed to Kuwait

The indictment alleges that the individuals were part of a national scheme, led by Liticker, that attempted to fraudulently obtain nearly $2 million in loans through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

According to the indictment, Liticker created false PPP loan applications for 100 individuals in Texas, North Carolina, and South Carolina, primarily for amounts around $20,000, and would assist the individuals in submitting the false information to approved lenders. In doing so, the U.S. Attorneys Office said, Liticker would receive a portion of the loan proceeds.

It is estimated that Liticker successfully acquired nearly $1 million in PPP loans through fraudulent means. The following chart provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office illustrates the scope of the scheme:

Credit: U.S. Attorney’s Office for District of South Carolina

“PPP loans were finite funds designed to help businesses stay afloat amid unprecedented times and extraordinary challenges. Every dollar wrongly taken from this taxpayer-funded program was a dollar that could not go to a legitimate business in need,” U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs said. “This Office takes pandemic-related crime seriously and stands ready to prosecute fraud related to the Coronavirus in all its forms.”

Both Ladepo and Okobi are enlsited in the United States military and officials with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI) said the office is committed to “protecting the integrity of the government’s pandemic related resources from abuse.”

“AFOSI and our joint law enforcement partners will continue the fight against fraud, which impacts legitimate smalls business that these programs are designed to support while ensuring those who violate the law are held accountable,” Special Agent in Charge Nicholas J. Groesbeck, OSI Procurement Fraud Detachment 4, Wright-Patterson AFB, OH said.

If convicted, each individual faces a maximum penalty of up to 20 years imprisonments, fines, and restitution.

The case was investigated by the AFOSI, Defense Criminal Investigative Service, U.S. Secret Service, and SBA’s Office of Inspector General.