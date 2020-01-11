4 charged with attempted murder in Lake City ‘gang-related’ drive-by

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Investigators have charged four men with attempted murder in what they believe is a “gang-related” incident.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, one of four men in a gold Ford Freestyle shot into a vehicle parked on Redus Bar Street with two people inside. Numerous bullet holes were found in the vehicle.

One of the occupants returned fire, and the Ford Freestyle with the four men inside ran into a ditch, investigators said. Also, one bullet struck a home on Redus Barr Street.

No injuries were reported in the shootings. The incident happened on Monday.

These four men have been charged with two counts of attempted murder and criminal conspiracy:

Shi’quan Angelo Graham, 19, of Scranton, SC

Kieonte Kyreese Cockfield, 20, of Lake City.

Tavion Taquelle Lyde, 19, of Lake City.

Terron Martin Brown, Jr.,18, of Lake City.

All four suspects have been denied bond.

“We will not allow our streets to be turned over to the criminal gangs,” Sheriff Billy Barnes stated. “Wherever we find this type of senseless violence we will prosecute it to the fullest extent of the law.”