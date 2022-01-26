4 dead after Laurens Co. crash

LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – Four people died in a Tuesday morning head-on crash in Laurens County.

The crash happened on Highway 418 near Scuffletown Road shortly before 9:45 a.m., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said two cars, each with a driver and passenger, collided head-on.

Three of the victims died at the scene while the fourth was flown to an area hospital where they later died.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 79-year-old Crystal Swann of Fountain Inn, 76-year-old Karen Lockamy of Fountain Inn, 18-year-old Evan McNeely of Greenville, and 20-year-old Kevin Marin of Greer.

Neighbor, Dennis Altman, says sadly, this isn’t the first time he’s seen something like this near the intersection.

“Past that stop sign right here, anything is possible. Between here and the bridge,” said Altman.

He says he heard the sirens early Tuesday morning.

“I did hear sirens coming up the road, you know,” he said.

Altman says a lot of accidents have happened on the road over the years.

“Wow, that’s you know, I’ve seen a lot of stuff back here that’s bad, motorcycle wrecks and all this and that. But to see this, that’s unreal,” said Altman.

He says a lot of people don’t stop for the stop sign.

“Running up and down this road right here, it doesn’t surprise me. Because that stop sign right there and that caution light, that don’t mean nothing. I’ve seen them run it,” he said.

But, he says his thoughts are with all those affected by the tragedy.

“I hate it, I hate it for the people. It’s just tragic,” said Altman.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.