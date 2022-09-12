FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Four people have died after a car crashed into a stopped train at a crossing in South Carolina, authorities said.

The vehicle appeared to be speeding and going around the crossing arms which were down when it slammed into the CSX train in Florence on Saturday night, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken told news outlets.

A fifth person in the vehicle survived the fiery crash, but authorities did not release any additional information.

The people killed in the crash were Mitchell Carter II, 34; Jeneka Carter, 40; and Antoine Hines, 46, all of Florence and Ruby Taylor, 27, of Hartsville, von Lutcken said.

CSX said the train crew was not injured.

Florence Police are investigating the crash.