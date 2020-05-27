4-year-old in Rock Hill dies from child abuse, police say

Live Now
ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A mother and her boyfriend have been charged in the death of a 4-year-old child in Rock Hill, according to police.

Officers responded to calls around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 26 regarding a possible child death at a residence located on Gentle Breeze Lane.

An initial investigation determined this to be a homicide by way of child abuse, police said.

The mother Jackleen Mullen, 23, and her boyfriend Jarrell Williams, 26, have both been charged with homicide by child abuse or neglect.

This remains an active investigation.

This is a developing story and FOX 46 will have more information as it comes into the newsroom.

