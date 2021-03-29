4-year-old North Carolina boy drowns while on vacation on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A 4-year-old boy from North Carolina drowned Sunday morning after police found him in a pool, Beaufort County Coroner David Ott said.

The child was on vacation with his family on Hilton Head where he fell into a pool of a rental house on Friday. He was found between 10 and 15 minutes after the fall, according to Ott.

Aanay Sojitra, 4, of Cary, N.C., was transferred from Hilton Head Hospital to Memorial Health Medical Center in Savannah where he died from his injuries, Ott said.

Sojitra’s autopsy will take place at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston next week, the Island Packet reports.