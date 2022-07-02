HENDERSON CO., NC (WSPA) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said 41 people were arrested as part of a drug bust they called “Operation The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly.”

Investigators said the operation began after they received numerous complaints about alleged drug sales, drug trafficking, and numerous overdose cases.

Deputies said the arrests were the result of a six-month investigation. Seven search warrants were executed during the operation at locations in Henderson County, Hendersonville, and Greenville County.

The sheriff’s office said they identified Henry Hunt of Hendersonville as the source of the various drugs.

Henderson County investigators seized heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, more than $24,000 in cash, four guns, and one vehicle.

The sheriff’s office also identified six “drug houses” in Henderson County which they reportedly closed.

28 Madison Claire Lane, East Flat Rock, NC (From: Henderson County Sheriff’s Office)

95 Beth Ann Lane, Hendersonville, NC (From: Henderson County Sheriff’s Office)

219 Glover Street, Hendersonville, NC (From: Henderson County Sheriff’s Office)

507 5th Ave West, Apt. C, Hendersonville, NC (From: Henderson County Sheriff’s Office)

906 Holmes Street, Hendersonville, NC (From: Henderson County Sheriff’s Office)

912 Holmes Street, Hendersonville, NC (From: Henderson County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office said 41 people were arrested and they were still looking for six people.

List of arrests, charges, and bond information:

Henry Hunt – Felony Continuing Criminal Enterprise and Felony Conspire to Traffick Schedule II Controlled Substance, Felony Trafficking in Opium and Heroin, Felony Manufacture Schedule II Controlled Substance, Felony Possess with Intent to Sell & Deliver Schedule I Controlled Substance, Felony Possess with Intent to Sell & Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Felony Maintain Dwelling for Controlled Substance, Felony Manufacture Sell & Deliver Controlled Substance within 1000ft of a school, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – $1,901,500.00 Secured Bond

Henry Hunt

Treyveon McClure

Xavier Hunt

Ja’siah Petty

Tyrese Hunt

Raymond Wright

Damian Hunt

Da’ja Waters

Geremee Simpson

Aaliyah Flemming

Elizabeth Ciccarillo

Deleah Shepherd

Lydia Workman

Vivian Hunt

Evan Kelly

Austyn Heatherly

Lillian McCraw

Michael Snyder

Danielle Heaps

Justin Webber

Harrison Moss

Colby West

Slater Sides

Jesse DeJesus

Logan Jones

Jennifer Wilson

Mattie Atkins

Quasion Taylor

Lindsey Miller

Destiny Holcombe

Ronnie Lail

Tuesday Sinclair

Brandon Burris

Parris Collington

Mariam Cummings

Benjamin Tweed

Heather Engle

Tiffany Allen

Ryan Rowe

Ingrid Sonne – WANTED

Bradley Waters – WANTED

Jenna Cassidy Ray – WANTED

Rebecca Moorman – WANTED

Billy Clayton II – WANTED

Trent Hill – WANTED

Deputies said these six people are still wanted:

Ingrid Sonne – Felony Conspire to Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance

Anyone with information on their locations is asked to call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 828-697-4911.