HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) – A 42-year-old man drowned on Hilton Head Island over the holiday weekend, according to town officials.

Fire rescue crews were dispatched to marker 96 on Singleton Beach shortly before 3:30 p.m. for a report of a drowning.

Officials said bystanders heard and saw the swimmer in distress and attempted to rescue the 42-year-old unidentified man. He was located and brought to the surface by two people on surfboards.

After being brought to the beach, resuscitation was initiated by two physicians and continued by Fire Rescue upon their arrival.

The swimmer did not survive.

Officials said he and his wife were on a day trip from Rincon.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.