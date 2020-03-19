$45 million to be awarded to DHEC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC House and Governor McMaster passed the Emergency Relief Bill, which will appropriate $45 million in funding to the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to combat the spread of the Coronavirus.
The House approved the bill 121-0 on Thursday afternoon. The bill was then sent to Governor McMaster, who quickly signed it into law.
The funds will be taken from South Carolina’s $349 million contingency reserve fund.
According to a letter sent from DHEC to lawmakers, the breakdown of funds will be along the following lines:
- Additional Staffing: $14,598,760
- Personal Protective Equipment: $14,806,800
- Staff Support: $5,282,420
- Education Campaign: $2,500,000
- Quarantine: $1,703,580
- Transportation: $1,394,958
- Contingency: $5,000,000