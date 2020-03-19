$45 million to be awarded to DHEC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC House and Governor McMaster passed the Emergency Relief Bill, which will appropriate $45 million in funding to the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to combat the spread of the Coronavirus.

The House approved the bill 121-0 on Thursday afternoon. The bill was then sent to Governor McMaster, who quickly signed it into law.

The funds will be taken from South Carolina’s $349 million contingency reserve fund.

According to a letter sent from DHEC to lawmakers, the breakdown of funds will be along the following lines: