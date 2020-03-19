1  of  2
$45 million to be awarded to DHEC

Courtesy of: @henrymcmaster Twitter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC House and Governor McMaster passed the Emergency Relief Bill, which will appropriate $45 million in funding to the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to combat the spread of the Coronavirus.

The House approved the bill 121-0 on Thursday afternoon. The bill was then sent to Governor McMaster, who quickly signed it into law.

The funds will be taken from South Carolina’s $349 million contingency reserve fund.

According to a letter sent from DHEC to lawmakers, the breakdown of funds will be along the following lines:

  • Additional Staffing: $14,598,760
  • Personal Protective Equipment: $14,806,800
  • Staff Support: $5,282,420
  • Education Campaign: $2,500,000
  • Quarantine: $1,703,580
  • Transportation: $1,394,958
  • Contingency: $5,000,000

