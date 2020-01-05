4th Annual Chicken Bog Challenge helps support surfing non-profit

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Dozens of chefs stirred up the competition at the 4th Annual Chicken Bog Challenge on Sunday, all to benefit the Surf Dreams Foundation.

The non-profit gives local children the gear and skills they need to surf.

“We make sure they have everything they need to be a surfer and enjoy the surfing lifestyle without the financial burden,” Phil Jackson, founder of the Surf Dreams Foundation said.

For Jackson, the goal of the foundation goes beyond the free surf lessons and boards.

“I just wanted to make sure that every kid had a chance. I’m a recovering addict. I’ve been clean 15 years, and I just wanted to make sure that kids in our area and the whole east coast and even the country eventually will have something to do besides go down that path,” Jackson said.

More than 1,500 people showed up on Sunday to taste the dozens of different recipes. Some chefs kept their chicken bog simple.

“We don’t do anything special with it, we don’t add sauces or add different meats, it’s your traditional low country bog,” John Deitz, owner of Juicy’s BBQ said.

However, others decided to spice up the competition and stir up something unique.

“It’s the same recipe, the same chicken, the same sausage and peppers and onions, but without that rice. I do the cheddar cheese grits. It’s a southern tradition that I’m trying to start,” Jake Rowles of Jake’s Low Country Catering said.

Even though the ingredients varied, there was one thing all chefs could agree on- supporting the cause.

“I’ve known Phil for several years, and he does a tremendous job helping these children, some of them who would be never been exposed to surfing,” Deitz said.

“Surf Dreams Foundation is a great cause, we grew up surfing locally around here so I love supporting that, and I love cooking, so a competition is just all the more fun to cook something up and have a good time,” Rowles said.

