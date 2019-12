COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Public Services (SCDPS) has released a preliminary report indicating that five people died on S.C. roadways this weekend.

According to SCDPS, the five deaths occurred between Friday, December 13 and Sunday, December 15.

All five occurred on U.S. Routes/S.C. Roads/Secondary Roads.

SCDPS reported that 2 of the victims were wearing seatbelts and 2 were not. In one incident, it is unknown whether or not the victim was wearing a seatbelt.