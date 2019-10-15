5 students taken to hospital after crash involving school bus in Socastee

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – A school bus was involved in a crash on Highway 544 on Tuesday morning.

The call for the crash came in around 6:50 a.m. Tuesday to the area of Hwy. 544 and Pine Hollow Road, according to Tony Casey, with Horry County Fire Rescue. Two vehicles, including a school bus, were involved in the crash.

About 25 kids were on the bus at the time of the crash and five were taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, Casey said. Parents have been notified.

The road is down to one lane in the area, Casey also said. South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Lisa Bourcier, with Horry County Schools, said she believes a vehicle ran a light and struck the bus.

Bourcier also said the bus was headed to Forestbrook Elementary School.