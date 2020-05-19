5 suspects in Ocean Blvd shooting charged, 2 still wanted

UPDATE 10:44 P.M. MONDAY: Five people have been charged in connection with the shooting and two suspects are still wanted.

Anthony Deantez Griffin, 17 and Quandre Tyson, 20, both of Pageland, SC, are charged with seven counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and unlawful carry of a pistol. Griffin is charged as an adult.

Dewan Cole, 18, of Kershaw, SC, is Active Duty US Navy and is in custody in Norfolk, Virginia, awaiting extradition back to South Carolina, police said. Cole will be charged with seven counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Tristan Jackson, 18, of Monroe, NC, is charged with disorderly conduct and giving false information. A juvenile was also taken into custody.

Myrtle Beach police are looking for two additional subjects wanted for their involvement. Antonio Trayvon Brown, Jr., 22, of Cheraw, SC, and Dennis Dashawn Stewart, 20, of Cheraw, SC, are wanted for eight counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and unlawful carry of a pistol.





Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-918-1382.

UPDATE 5:50 P.M. MONDAY: Cpl. Vest said two people were shot and another person sustained other injuries.

Vest also said there was a shots fired incident around the same time in the same area last night, but they don’t believe anyone was injured in that incident.

The two incidents were separate, Vest said.

UPDATE- 1:30 P.M. MONDAY:

Myrtle Beach police say a shooting on Ocean Boulevard on Sunday involved “rival gang members.”

“Our ongoing investigation has revealed that the involved individuals have been identified as rival gang members who had an ongoing issue in their home community of Chesterfield County, South Carolina, traveled to Myrtle Beach, and continued their conflict with their reckless acts in our community,” says Cpl. Thomas Vest, with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. “We want to make it clear that this behavior endangered the lives of members of our community and our visitors, and we will not allow it.”

“We have a dedicated team of police officers who are committed to the safety of our community, strong law enforcement partnerships, and a network of nearly 1,000 cameras and license plate readers to help us identify violators,” Vest added. “We will use every resource at our disposal to identify every person involved, and they will be held responsible for their criminal actions.”

Count on News13 for updates.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police have taken four people into custody in connection with a shooting Sunday on Ocean Boulevard, the department announced in a news release.

People who were hurt in the shooting are being treated at a local hospital for not life-threatening injuries, according to MBPD.

Officers got reports of gunshots in the area of Mr. Joe White Avenue just after 7:15 p.m. Sunday. MBPD said officers were able to be on scene within 49 seconds since two had just driven through the intersection. The officers detained three people within 12 minutes of the incident.

A fourth person was detained shortly after.

The department said its quick response was due to additional teams working, the community calling and giving information and the city camera system.

“This act of reckless violence was committed with no regard for other visitors,” Chief Amy Prock said in the release. “This senseless behavior will not be tolerated and those responsible will be held accountable.”

Myrtle Beach mayor Brenda Bethune released the following statement on social media after the shooting.

Officers continue to investigate this incident. The department asks anyone who has information, photos, or videos of the shooting to contact MBPD at 843-918-1382 or by email at pdsocial@cityofmyrtlebeach.com.