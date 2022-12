ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD)- Someone who purchased a Powerball ticket in Orangeburg has won $50,000, according to South Carolina lottery officials.

The ticket was sold at the Food Lion on Chestnut Street for the drawing on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The winning numbers are:

6 – 13 – 33 – 36 – 37 Powerball®: 7

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number are 1 in 913,129.